The Yankees host the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the ALCS on Monday night at Yankee Stadium.

First pitch is 8:08 p.m. Eastern. The Astros lead the best-of-seven series, 2-0.

Here’s the Yankees’ lineup for ALCS Game 3:

1. Brett Gardner LF

2. Aaron Judge RF

3. Didi Gregorius SS

4. Gary Sanchez C

5. Greg Bird 1B

6. Starlin Castro 2B

7. Aaron Hicks CF

8. Todd Frazier 3B

9. Chase Headley DH

Starting pitcher: CC Sabathia