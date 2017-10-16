The Yankees host the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the ALCS on Monday night at Yankee Stadium.
First pitch is 8:08 p.m. Eastern. The Astros lead the best-of-seven series, 2-0.
Here’s the Yankees’ lineup for ALCS Game 3:
1. Brett Gardner LF
2. Aaron Judge RF
3. Didi Gregorius SS
4. Gary Sanchez C
5. Greg Bird 1B
6. Starlin Castro 2B
7. Aaron Hicks CF
8. Todd Frazier 3B
9. Chase Headley DH
Starting pitcher: CC Sabathia
