The Yankees beat the Houston Astros, 8-1, in Game 3 of the ALCS on Monday night at Yankee Stadium.
The Astros lead the best-of-seven series, 2-1.
Here’s a run-by-run scoring recap of ALCS Game 3:
Bottom 2: Gary Sanchez lined out to center. Greg Bird struck out swinging. Starlin Castro singled to short. Aaron Hicks singled to left. Todd Frazier homered to right-center, Castro and Hicks scored. Chase Headley lined out to right.
Bottom 4: Greg Bird hit a ground-rule double to right. Starlin Castro grounded out to third. Aaron Hicks hit a sacrifice fly to center, Bird to third. Todd Frazier walked. Chase Headley singled to second, Bird scored, Frazier to second. Brett Gardner hit by pitch, Frazier to third, Headley to second. Will Harris pitching. Frazier scored on wild pitch, Headley to third, Gardner to second. Aaron Judge homered to left, Headley and Gardner scored. Didi Gregorius grounded out to second.
Top 9: Dellin Betances pitching. Marwin Gonzalez walked. Derek Fisher, pinch-hitting for Josh Reddick, walked. Tommy Kahnle pitching. Cameron Maybin singled to left, Gonzalez to third, Fisher to second. George Springer struck out swinging. Alex Bregman walked, Gonzalez scored, Fisher to third, Maybin to second. Jose Altuve grounded into 6-6-3 double play, Bregman out at second.
