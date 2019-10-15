MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said that the league is actively monitoring Wednesday’s predicted inclement weather but will wait until the morning of the scheduled ALCS Game 4 between the Yankees and the Astros to make a final designation.

“We want to be mindful of our fans who’ve got to get out and we don’t want to bring them here if we know we’re not going to be able to play,” Manfred said Tuesday afternoon before Game 3 in the Bronx. “It’s just too early to tell.”

The National Weather Service has predicted a 70% chance of rain during the day Wednesday, and 100% chance of rain with the possibility of flash flooding in the evening. The game is scheduled to start at 8:08 p.m.

If the game does get rained out, both teams will lose the off day Friday, meaning that the Yankees and Astros will play four games in a row in two different cities. That may be of particular concern to the Yankees, who rely heavily on their bullpen and haven’t had a reliever pitch more than two days in a row this season.

The unplanned day of rest on Wednesday also would affect the rotation. Game 4 was scheduled to be a bullpen game for both clubs, but a postponement likely would shelf that plan. Instead, Masahiro Tanaka probably would face off against Zack Greinke for Thursday’s 8:08 p.m. game, and James Paxton would go up against Justin Verlander in Game 5 on Friday. Game 6 in Houston would become a bullpen game and, if needed, the deciding Game 7 would have Gerrit Cole on the mound against Luis Severino, an encore of Tuesday’s matchup.

It's unclear what time Friday's game would be.

“If that were to happen, that changes some things moving forward as far as our rotation potentially moving guys up, but I don't think it changes much about today,” Aaron Boone said. “We're going to see where our relievers are, what we feel like we have available with them going into a game like today. And we're going to go and pour everything in we can to winning a ballgame, knowing that obviously tomorrow doesn't look good. But if it did look good, I don't think it necessarily changes the approach.”