For about 10 minutes Friday night, Justin Verlander’s pitching performance matched his nickname: JV.

Despite his more typical dominance for the more than two hours that followed, that blip was enough to ruin his and the Astros’ night in a 4-1 loss to the Yankees in Game 5 of the ALCS.

As the best-of-seven series shifts back to Houston for Game 6 on Saturday — and, if necessary, Game 7 on Sunday — Verlander was left lamenting what went wrong during a game-changing five-batter sequence.

Four of the Yankees’ first five hitters scored. Verlander answered by setting down 20 of 21 to finish his night.

“I wasn’t able to execute, really, anything,” said Verlander, who across seven innings allowed just those four runs, struck out nine and walked none. “It was a combination of things. Fastball command wasn’t very good, slider was just hanging.”

The Yankees got to Verlander immediately. On the second pitch in the bottom of the first, DJ LeMahieu knocked a Jeter-esque homer to rightfield, tying the game at 1-1. The 94-mph fastball that caught too much of the plate landed only an estimated 355 feet from home.

That majorly boosted the energy level at Yankee Stadium, which began the night quiet after the Yankees’ poor showing Thursday.

“LeMahieu took a couple big swings, hits the homer and woke up the building,” Astros manager AJ Hinch said.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Then Aaron Judge (three pitches) lined a single to right and Gleyber Torres (three pitches) doubled down the leftfield line. By the time Verlander recorded his first out — Giancarlo Stanton when he swung and missed at a slider away for strike three — he was 15 pitches deep.

Hicks sent the ballpark into a frenzy with a curling line drive rung off the rightfield foul pole for a three-run homer. The uncharacteristically ineffective display left Verlander, crouched down on the grass next to the mound, looking stunned.

It is the only time in Verlander’s 29 postseason games — 176 2/3 innings — that he has allowed two homers in one inning.

“I had Hicks in the (0-and-2) hole and just wasn’t able to execute,” Verlander said. “Got ahead of him early and had opportunities to get a strikeout or a weak fly ball. I let him right back in the count and hung him a slider 3-and-2.”

Did Verlander think the rocket might go foul?

“No,” Verlander said. “He didn’t either.”

Hicks dropped his bat, took several slow steps toward first and began jogging only after the ball ricocheted back onto the field.

Suddenly, Verlander snapped back into it, looking much more like the top-tier Cy Young option (alongside teammate Gerrit Cole) who had a 2.58 ERA and led the majors with a 0.80 WHIP. The only Yankees batter to reach base after Hicks’ homer was Didi Gregorius, who blooped a two-out single to left in the fourth inning.

Verlander threw 29 pitches in the first inning and 76 pitches in the next six innings, fewer than 13 per inning.

The silver lining, in Verlander’s eyes: He gave nearly the entire Houston relief corps a day off ahead of the Astros’ bullpen game Saturday. Brad Peacock pitched the eighth, and everybody else rested.

“Hopefully,” Verlander said, “that helps us win another ballgame.”