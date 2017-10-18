With all the talk centered around Dallas Keuchel start against the Yankees Wednesday evening in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series, Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka has gotten something of the short shrift.

Not to Keuchel.

“Well, one, he’s a very good pitcher,’’ the Astros righthander said Tuesday. “And if it weren’t for some extraordinary performances we’d be singing his praises multiple times. When I’ve pitched against him in the regular season and in the postseason, it’s a feeling that you have to be on top of your game because there’s not going to be a lot of runs produced from our part. That brings a challenge in itself. But he’s handled this media, this city, this team very well. And that in itself is pretty impressive, too.’’

Tanaka lost to Keuchel, 2-1, in Game 1 of the ALCS. He also lost in the wild-card game to Keuchel in 2015. Tanaka will be pitching on four days’ rest.

“Yeah, I feel comfortable pitching with four days rest,’’ he said through a translator on Tuesday. “Obviously I’ve done that through the season. And on top of that, I’ve been here for four years and done that, as well. So, yes, I do feel comfortable.’’

When asked what has been the toughest adjustment pitching on shorter rest than he did in Japan, where teams have six-man rotations), Tanaka responded, “I feel like it’s not something that I should be explaining into detail at this point in time. But I’ve been here for some time and I’m not even conscious about that anymore.’’

Tanaka usually sits quietly by his cubicle, but said he is a part of the Yankees experience.

“It’s been great in the clubhouse,’’ he said. “It’s a great environment. You’ve gone through the season with those guys in the clubhouse, and you make it to this point and you win these games and you’re able to feel the joy and the happiness with those guys. So to me it’s very special.’’

Tanaka was 13-12 with a 4.74 ERA in the regular season but finished strong down the stretch. He started the Yankees’ comeback against the Indians in the ALDS by shutting them out over seven innings in a 1-0 victory.

Each postseason start for Tanaka could be his last for the Yankees. After the season, he can can opt out of the seven-year, $195 million contract he signed in 2014. Tanaka has not budged from his stance that he will not address the matter until the season ends. The Yankees and his agent, Casey Close, have not commented.