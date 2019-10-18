TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees vs. Astros ALCS Game 5 photos

Scenes from Yankee Stadium as the Yankees face the Houston Astros in ALCS Game 5, an elimination game for the Yankees, at Yankee Stadium on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) speaks
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) speaks his press conference before Game 5 of the ALCS against Houston Astros on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Yankee Stadium. .

New York Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela (29)
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

New York Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela (29) does some infield work before Game 5 of the ALCS against Houston Astros on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Yankee Stadium. .

New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) does
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) does some infield work before Game 5 of the ALCS against Houston Astros on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Yankee Stadium. .

Luis Severino #40 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Luis Severino #40 of the New York Yankees warms up in the field before Game 5 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52)
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52) after his press conference about his injury and career before Game 5 of the ALCS against Houston Astros on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Yankee Stadium. .

New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52)
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52) talks with FS1 about his injury and career before Game 5 of the ALCS against Houston Astros on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Yankee Stadium. .

New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52)
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52) speaks to the media about his injury and his career before Game 5 of the ALCS against Houston Astros on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Yankee Stadium. .

New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52)
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52) speaks to the media about his injury and his career before Game 5 of the ALCS against Houston Astros on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Yankee Stadium. .

New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52)
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52) speaks to the media about his injury and his career before Game 5 of the ALCS against Houston Astros on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Yankee Stadium. .

