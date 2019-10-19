TODAY'S PAPER
The Yankees meet the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) during
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) during batting practice before Game 6 of the ALCS against Houston Astros on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Minute Maid Park in Houston Tx.

Jonah Strong age 13 of Austin, TX watches
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Jonah Strong age 13 of Austin, TX watches batting practice before Game 6 of the ALCS against Houston Astros on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Minute Maid Park in Houston Tx.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40)
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) speaks during the press conference before Game 6 of the ALCS against Houston Astros on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Minute Maid Park in Houston Tx.

Kathy Peralez of San Antonio, Tx and David
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Kathy Peralez of San Antonio, Tx and David Kornfeld of Massapequa NY, watch batting practice before Game 6 of the ALCS against Houston Astros on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Minute Maid Park in Houston Tx.

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25)
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) during batting practice before Game 6 of the ALCS against Houston Astros on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Minute Maid Park in Houston Tx.

New York Yankees fan Attibus Gibbs age 13
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

New York Yankees fan Attibus Gibbs age 13 of Austin Tx, watches batting practice before Game 6 of the ALCS against Houston Astros on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Minute Maid Park in Houston Tx.

New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) during
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) during batting practice before Game 6 of the ALCS against Houston Astros on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Minute Maid Park in Houston Tx.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) speaks
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) speaks during the press conference before Game 6 of the ALCS against Houston Astros on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Minute Maid Park in Houston Tx.

New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman during
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman during batting practice before Game 6 of the ALCS against Houston Astros on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Minute Maid Park in Houston Tx.

New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner (11)
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner (11) during batting practice before Game 6 of the ALCS against Houston Astros on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Minute Maid Park in Houston Tx.

