The Yankees meet the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) during batting practice before Game 6 of the ALCS against Houston Astros on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Minute Maid Park in Houston Tx.

Jonah Strong age 13 of Austin, TX watches batting practice before Game 6 of the ALCS against Houston Astros on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Minute Maid Park in Houston Tx.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) speaks during the press conference before Game 6 of the ALCS against Houston Astros on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Minute Maid Park in Houston Tx.

Kathy Peralez of San Antonio, Tx and David Kornfeld of Massapequa NY, watch batting practice before Game 6 of the ALCS against Houston Astros on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Minute Maid Park in Houston Tx.

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) during batting practice before Game 6 of the ALCS against Houston Astros on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Minute Maid Park in Houston Tx.

New York Yankees fan Attibus Gibbs age 13 of Austin Tx, watches batting practice before Game 6 of the ALCS against Houston Astros on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Minute Maid Park in Houston Tx.

New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) during batting practice before Game 6 of the ALCS against Houston Astros on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Minute Maid Park in Houston Tx.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) speaks during the press conference before Game 6 of the ALCS against Houston Astros on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Minute Maid Park in Houston Tx.

New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman during batting practice before Game 6 of the ALCS against Houston Astros on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Minute Maid Park in Houston Tx.