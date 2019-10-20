HOUSTON – In the quiet of the home clubhouse after the Yankees were eliminated in the Division Series early last October by the Red Sox, Brett Gardner said it best.

“This is the time of year,” he said, “when good teams get sent home and great teams move on.”

The Yankees again showed themselves to be good, not great. And for the third straight October, they are headed home short of their goal.

After DJ LeMahieu stunned the crowd at Minute Maid Park with a tying two-run homer with one out in the ninth, Jose Altuve’s walk-off two-out, two-run homer off Aroldis Chapman in the bottom of the inning sent the Astros to a 6-4 victory in Game 6 that eliminated the Yankees in front of 43,357 who screamed themselves hoarse for minutes after the winning shot sailed out to deep left-center.

The 107-win Astros, who beat the Yankees in seven games in the 2017 ALCS en route to their first World Series title, will open this year’s World Series at home Tuesday night against the Nationals.

The 103-win Yankees, who thought they were built for October and were convinced they had the team to avoid their first decade without a World Series trip since the 1910s, are in for a cold winter of contemplation.

Chad Green, successful in the opener role all season, served up a three-run homer in the first inning to Yuli Gurriel, and the Yankees never caught up until LeMahieu tied it in the ninth.

Both teams went the bullpen route and both, by and large, were successful, which was expected by the Yankees and not as much by the Astros. The clubs used a combined 13 pitchers.

Houston opened with righty Brad Peacock, who needed seven pitches to retire the Yankees.

The Astros quickly got to Green. Altuve improved to 7-for-20 in the series, roping a 2-and-2 slider into the gap in left-center for a one-out double. Michael Brantley flied to center for the second out but Alex Bregman worked his seventh walk in six games. Green then grooved a 96-mph fastball that Gurriel jumped on and ripped into the Crawford Boxes atop leftfield, improving him to 2-for-21 in the series.

Peacock retired Aaron Hicks and the slumping Edwin Encarnacion to start the second, but Didi Gregorius doubled to right and Gary Sanchez ripped an RBI single to center to make it 3-1. Gio Urshela walked and Hinch made the first of his six pitching changes, bringing on righty Josh James to face Brett Gardner, who struck out looking.

After J.A. Happ retired the Astros in order in the second, the Yankees tried to rally in the third. Aaron Judge walked with one out and Torres dropped a single to left. Aaron Hicks flied to right, but Encarnacion walked on six pitches to load the bases and bring out Hinch to summon righty Ryan Pressly. Gregorius swung at the first pitch and tapped a grounder back to Pressly for the third out.

Rookie righthander Jose Urquidy came on in the fourth and struck out Sanchez, but Urshela got a 95-mph fastball on the first pitch he saw and drove it to right-center for a home run that cut the Yankees’ deficit to 3-2.

Urquidy allowed a single to Gardner, then retired six straight, a string broken up when Sanchez drew a one-out walk in the sixth. Urshela’s second hit of the night, a flare to center, put two on for Gardner. He hit a sinking liner to right, but Josh Reddick got a good read, charged in and made a diving catch for the second out. In came righhander Will Harris, who retired LeMahieu on a grounder to short.

The Astros tacked on in the bottom half against Tommy Kahnle, who pitched for the third straight day for the first time since 2015. Altuve walked on five pitches, Brantley singled to right to put runners at the corners, and Bregman hit a sharp grounder to short. Gregorius glanced at home and instead took the force at second, which allowed Altuve to score to make it 4-2.

Judge tried to spark a comeback in the seventh with a leadoff single off Harris. One out later, Hicks flared one to left that looked like a sure hit, but Brantley made a diving catch, then delivered a strike to Gurriel at first to double off Judge. Sanchez then grounded into a double play to end the eighth.