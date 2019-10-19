TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees leave Giancarlo Stanton out of lineup, send Chad Green to mound to start ALCS Game 6 vs. Astros

Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the Yankees strikes out

Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the Yankees strikes out during the first inning in Game 5 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Yankee Stadium. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Ryan Gerbosi ryan.gerbosi@newsday.com @RyanGerbosi
Print

After returning to the ALCS as the DH in Game 5, Giancarlo Stanton is back on the bench for the Yankees in Game 6.

Stanton was not in the starting lineup for Saturday’s matchup with the Astros, who lead the ALCS 3-2 as the series returns to Houston. He was replaced at DH by Edwin Encarnacion, who will bat fifth. Stanton missed Games 2, 3 and 4 with a quad injury picked up in the opening game of the series.

Chad Green was named the starting pitcher in what Aaron Boone said Friday would be a bullpen game for the Yankees. The Astros also plan to pitch a bullpen game, going with righthander Brad Peacock.

Here are the starting lineups for both teams ahead of Game 6:

Yankees

1. DJ LeMahieu, 1B

2. Aaron Judge, RF

3. Gleyber Torres, 2B

4. Aaron Hicks, CF

5. Edwin Encarnacion, DH

6. Didi Gregorius, SS

7. Gary Sanchez, C

8. Gio Urshela, 2B

9. Brett Gardner, LF

SP Chad Green

Astros

1. George Springer, CF

2. Jose Altuve, 2B

3. Michael Brantley, LF

4. Alex Bregman, 3B

5. Yuli Gurriel, 1B

6. Carlos Correa, SS

7. Yordan Alvarez, DH

8. Martin Maldonado, C

9. Josh Reddick, RF

SP Brad Peacock

Headshot of Newsday employee Ryan Gerbosi on June

Ryan Gerbosi is an internet news manager for sports at Newsday.com. He also covers mixed martial arts and believes the designated hitter should be banned from baseball.

