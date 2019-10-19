After returning to the ALCS as the DH in Game 5, Giancarlo Stanton is back on the bench for the Yankees in Game 6.

Stanton was not in the starting lineup for Saturday’s matchup with the Astros, who lead the ALCS 3-2 as the series returns to Houston. He was replaced at DH by Edwin Encarnacion, who will bat fifth. Stanton missed Games 2, 3 and 4 with a quad injury picked up in the opening game of the series.

Chad Green was named the starting pitcher in what Aaron Boone said Friday would be a bullpen game for the Yankees. The Astros also plan to pitch a bullpen game, going with righthander Brad Peacock.

Here are the starting lineups for both teams ahead of Game 6:

Yankees

1. DJ LeMahieu, 1B

2. Aaron Judge, RF

3. Gleyber Torres, 2B

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

4. Aaron Hicks, CF

5. Edwin Encarnacion, DH

6. Didi Gregorius, SS

7. Gary Sanchez, C

8. Gio Urshela, 2B

9. Brett Gardner, LF

SP Chad Green

Astros

1. George Springer, CF

2. Jose Altuve, 2B

3. Michael Brantley, LF

4. Alex Bregman, 3B

5. Yuli Gurriel, 1B

6. Carlos Correa, SS

7. Yordan Alvarez, DH

8. Martin Maldonado, C

9. Josh Reddick, RF

SP Brad Peacock