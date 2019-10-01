TODAY'S PAPER
Costas, Smoltz, Verducci to call Yankees ALDS Game 1 on MLB Network

Bob Costas during the Suffolk County Hall of Fame 2019 induction ceremonies at the Watermill Inn in Smithtown on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Bob Costas, John Smoltz and Tom Verducci will call Game 1 of the Yankees' ALDS against the Twins on MLB Network on Friday night, before the series switches to Fox's coverage team starting with Game 2.

MLB Network annually has the rights to two division series games. The other will be Game 3 of the other American League series on Monday between the Astros and the wild-card winner, with Costas, Joe Girardi and Jim Kaat on the call.

To expand the reach of MLB Network for the two games, numerous carriers will provide a free preview of the channel from Tuesday through Oct. 11, meaning it will be available in about 82 million homes. Normally, MLB Network is distributed to about 56 million homes.

That includes Altice (Optimum), DirecTV, Verizon FiOS and others. Authenticated customers also can watch the game on a live stream.

Fox has not yet announced who will call the rest of the ALDS starting with Game 2.

