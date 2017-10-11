CLEVELAND — Decisions about designated hitters dominated the pregame talk before Wednesday’s Game 5 of the AL Division Series between the Yankees and Indians.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi — whose DHs are hitless in 18 postseason at-bats — named Jacoby Ellsbury as his DH instead of Chase Headley or Matt Holliday against righthander Corey Kluber.

Indians manager Terry Francona added Edwin Encarnacion to his lineup as his DH and cleanup hitter. Encarnacion had been out since injuring his right ankle on a play at second base in the first inning of Game 2.

“He’s been our four-hole hitter all year and he drove in (107 runs),” Francona said. “It’s nice to have him. His presence should be helpful.”

The Yankees are hoping Ellsbury’s presence will be helpful. Ellsbury (0-fo-8 in the playoffs) is 5-for-20 lifetime vs. Kluber, including one hitless at-bat in Game 2.

Headley, who is 0-for-10 with five strikeouts in the postseason, is 1-for-14 against Kluber, with the one being a home run on Aug. 28. Holliday, who has not had an at-bat in the postseason, was hit by a pitch in his only career appearance against Kluber.

“We just kind of talked about it as a staff and we continued to go back that Jacoby has probably had the best at-bats off of him and offers us the most speed of the three DHs,” Girardi said. “I mean, Corey Kluber, you know, his history is -- a lot of people don’t have success off him. So we looked at who’s had the most, the speed option, and that’s why we went with Jake.”