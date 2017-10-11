The Yankees and the Indians meet in a winner-take-all Game 5 of their American League Division Series on Wednesday night at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
Here's the run-by run scoring recap, as well as the Yankees' lineup for ALDS Game 5:
Top 1: Brett Gardner grounded out to first. Aaron Judge struck out swinging. Didi Gregorius homered to right. Gary Sanchez struck out swinging.
Yankees’ lineup
1. Brett Gardner LF
2. Aaron Judge RF
3. Didi Gregorius SS
4. Gary Sanchez C
5. Greg Bird 1B
6. Starlin Castro 2B
7. Aaron Hicks CF
8. Jacoby Ellsbury DH
9. Todd Frazier 3B
