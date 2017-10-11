The Yankees beat the Indians, 5-2, in a winner-take-all Game 5 of their American League Division Series on Wednesday night at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
The Yankees advance to the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros, who beat the Boston Red Sox in four games. That series begins Friday.
Here's the run-by run scoring recap, as well as the Yankees' lineup for ALDS Game 5:
Top 1: Brett Gardner grounded out to first. Aaron Judge struck out swinging. Didi Gregorius homered to right. Gary Sanchez struck out swinging.
Top 3: Brett Gardner singled to right. Aaron Judge struck out swinging. Didi Gregorius homered to right, Gardner scored. Gary Sanchez struck out swinging. Greg Bird grounded out to second.
Bottom 5: Carlos Santana struck out swinging. Austin Jackson singled to center. Jay Bruce singled to right, Jackson to second. Roberto Perez singled to right. Jackson scored, Bruce to third. Giovanny Urshela singled to right, Bruce scored, Perez to second. David Robertson pitching. Francisco Lindor grounded into 6-4-3 double play, Urshela out at second.
Top 9: Starlin Castro struck out swinging. Aaron Hicks singled to left. Chase Headley popped out to second. Todd Frazier walked. Brett Gardner singled to right, Hicks and Frazier scored, Gardner to second, Jay Bruce charged with throwing error. Joe Smith pitching. Aaron Judge grounded out to third.
