As if the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry needed any more juice, Friday’s season series opener at Yankee Stadium is the first visit to the Bronx for Boston manager Alex Cora, who was suspended for the 2020 season for his role in the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal when he was the bench coach in Houston.

"Having him back in the dugout obviously makes me want to beat them more," Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner said with a smile on Thursday. "No, listen, we don’t like those guys, they don’t like us."

Gardner later clarified that "I was halfway joking" about his first Cora comment.

"Obviously, he had a lot of success over in Houston and led the Red Sox to the World Series a couple years ago and they’re playing well again this year," Gardner said. "It’ll be a good battle. It’ll be fun."

Yankees fans can be expected to give it to Cora whenever they can. Four weeks after the Astros visited, fans in the Bronx still break out in a derogatory chant about Houston second baseman Jose Altuve during every game.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he is glad Cora is back in the dugout.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I think he’s really good at what he does," Boone said. "I know he paid a significant price, but he’s one of the really good managers out there."

‘Optimism' for Kluber

Boone said Corey Kluber’s second opinion on his shoulder strain has led to "some optimism." Kluber has been out since May 25, when he left a start after three innings. In his previous outing, Kluber had thrown a no-hitter.

"It was recommended he start throwing sooner rather than later," Boone said. "Hopefully that is a good sign."

Boone, though, said the apparent good news doesn’t change the timetable for Kluber’s return, which is still expected to be late July at the earliest.

Trainer’s room

Luis Severino’s first rehab start on Sunday will take place in Tampa. Boone said Severino’s next outing could come in Brooklyn for the Yankees’ Hudson Valley affiliate . . . Zack Britton (elbow surgery) felt good after his second rehab outing, Boone said, and will pitch again for Double-A Somerset on Saturday . . . Luke Voit (oblique strain) has started doing baseball activities.