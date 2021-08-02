Yankees fans came to the Bronx on Monday night to see the team’s two new marquee additions, Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo.

They also got to see Andrew Heaney, a lefthanded starting pitcher the Yankees acquired from the Angels just before Friday’s trade deadline.

The fans didn’t like what they saw from Heaney, who allowed four solo home runs in a six-batter span to the last-place Orioles and was pulled by Aaron Boone after four innings with the Yankees trailing 4-0.

Yankees fans probably expected the balls to fly out of the yard during the game the way they did in batting practice, when Rizzo, Gallo and Aaron Judge were in the same grouping. Early-arriving patrons were treated to a power show preview.

They probably didn’t expect the in-game power show to come from the Orioles.

First it was Cedric Mullins, who launched a two-out homer to right in the third for the game’s first run.

Three pitches later, Austin Hays homered to left to give the Orioles a 2-0 lead.

Trey Mancini hit a long fly to center — the crowd braced for the worst — to end the inning.

The barrage against Heaney continued when Ryan Mountcastle led off the fourth with a homer to left. One out later, Ramon Urias hit a drive into the Baltimore bullpen in left-center to make it 4-0.

As the boos rained down on Heaney, Pedro Severino doubled off the centerfield wall. It nearly was home run No. 5.

Pitching coach Matt Blake paid a visit to Heaney and lefthander Joely Rodriguez started warming in the bullpen.

Heaney was saved from further carnage when Gallo made a leaping catch of Maikel Franco’s drive to the warning track in left for the second out. Finally, Heaney struck out Pat Valaika to end the inning.

Heaney, who allowed six hits with no walks and four strikeouts, entered the game with a 6-7 record and 5.27 ERA for the Angels. In 94 innings, he had allowed 16 home runs.

Heaney, who temporarily bumped Nestor Cortes Jr. and his 1.93 ERA from the rotation before Domingo German was put on the injured list, was acquired for minor league pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero.

"Excited to see him go out there," Boone said before the game. "We think we got a really good pitcher, a guy that we feel like is a guy that can really give us quality innings . . . Feel like you look at the peripherals this year and they're probably a lot better than even his ERA would suggest.

"I think ultimately it comes down to things that we feel like we can potentially help him with. His pitch sequencing, whether there's some delivery things to get into. But we do feel like this is a guy that can really pitch and has a chance to be a really good starter for us. We’re really excited that we were able to get him and add him to the mix, and as we get to the final couple months, to add that kind of depth of a guy that's capable of giving quality innings is huge."

Rodriguez, whom the Yankees picked up from Texas in the Gallo trade, replaced Heaney to start the fifth. Sacrifice flies by Severino and Franco in the sixth gave the Orioles a 6-1 lead.

The Yankees came into the game having won five of six and trailing Oakland for the second AL wild card by 2½ games. They drew five walks but did not have a hit through the first five innings against Orioles righthander Jorge Lopez, who came in with a 2-12 record and 6.19 ERA. They did have a run, however, as two walks and Rizzo's sacrifice fly in the fifth made the score 4-1.

Gallo led off the sixth with a double to right-center for the Yankees' first hit.

Rizzo (5-for-9 with two homers in his first three games as a Yankee) was hit in the right knee by a pitch in the first and grounded to second in the third. Gallo (1-for-12 with five strikeouts in his first three games as a Yankee) walked in the first and struck out in the third.

The Yankees returned with five new players as reliever Clay Holmes was acquired from Pittsburgh during the recent road trip.