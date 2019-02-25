TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Morning
SEARCH
39° Good Morning
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees add Andy Pettitte as special advisor to GM

Andy Pettitte during Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium

Andy Pettitte during Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium on June 17, 2018. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Casey Musarra casey.musarra@newsday.com
Print

The Yankees named Andy Pettitte special advisor to general manager Brian Cashman on Monday morning.

Pettitte spent 15 of his 18 MLB seasons with the Yankees, from 1995-2003 and 2007-13. The lefthander went 219-127 with a 3.94 ERA, 1.373 WHIP and 2,020 strikeouts with the Yankees.

Pettitte, who won five World Series titles with the Yankees, is the winningest postseason pitcher in major-league history with 19 victories.

By Casey Musarra casey.musarra@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Rangers center Kevin Hayes skates against the Minnesota Rangers trade Kevin Hayes to Winnipeg
Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks hits an RBI double Yankees, Hicks agree to seven-year, $70M extension
New York snaps an 18 game home losing Highlights: Knicks 130, Spurs 118
Kevin Knox #20 of the Knicks reacts after Knicks hold off weary Spurs to end 18-game MSG slide
Allen Crabbe #33, D'Angelo Russell #1, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson Nets playing like winners down stretch
Mets' Pete Alonso during a spring training game Lennon: Mets may need Alonso on Opening Day