Yankees add Andy Pettitte as special advisor to GM

The Yankees named Andy Pettitte special advisor to general manager Brian Cashman on Monday morning.
Pettitte spent 15 of his 18 MLB seasons with the Yankees, from 1995-2003 and 2007-13. The lefthander went 219-127 with a 3.94 ERA, 1.373 WHIP and 2,020 strikeouts with the Yankees.
Pettitte, who won five World Series titles with the Yankees, is the winningest postseason pitcher in major-league history with 19 victories.
