Anthony Rizzo hit the field on Tuesday morning for the first time since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on Aug. 7.

"I was really kind of knocked out for a solid six, seven days," Rizzo said. "But today, doing all this feels a lot better than I expected."

The Yankees first baseman could be activated as soon as Wednesday, manager Aaron Boone said. As a cancer survivor, Rizzo had to undergo additional cardiac testing before he was cleared to return to the field. He took those tests on Monday.

Rizzo said he feared he had COVID when he felt run down and then lost his sense of taste and smell after a game on Aug. 7. A test confirmed it, and he was placed on the COVID-19 injured list.

"I felt really tired and achy, but I was coming off of an insane week of travel and emotion," he said. "After the game I was eating and I couldn’t really taste or smell, so that’s when I got tested."

The Yankees acquired Rizzo from the Cubs on July 30, and he started off his Yankees career with a bang, homering in his first game and overall going 9-for-32 (.281) with three home runs and six RBI.

Severino update

Luis Severino (shoulder) will not throw this week after leaving a minor league rehab start on Friday with shoulder discomfort and undergoing an MRI on Monday. But the righthander’s chances of pitching this season are not zero, Boone said.

"I’m not ready to go there at all yet," Boone said.

The Yankees are not revealing the results of the MRI until the images are evaluated for a second opinion. Severino has not pitched in a big-league game since 2019 after Tommy John surgery. He had two setbacks during rehab stints, first a groin injury and now his shoulder.