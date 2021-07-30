MIAMI — Anthony Rizzo smiled as he gave his initial impression of his new team.

"A lot of heavy hitters," the first baseman said late Friday afternoon after walking in the Yankees’ clubhouse for the first time. "A lot of big boys with a lot of clout."

There wasn’t much clout on display Friday night for the new-look Yankees, but what little there was, Rizzo provided it.

He hit a monstrous homer — estimated at 449 feet — that snapped a scoreless tie in the sixth inning and then scored a key run in the eighth after a single. That gave Jameson Taillon all the support he needed as the Yankees earned a 3-1 victory over the Marlins in front of 18,462 at loanDepot park.

The Yankees, who brought in Rizzo and Joey Gallo in the days before Friday’s 4 p.m. deadline to spark their offense with a power presence from the left side, were held scoreless before Rizzo torpedoed a 1-and-0 fastball from Zach Thompson halfway up the second deck in right for his first homer as a Yankee (and 15th overall).

Rougned Odor's two-run single in the eighth made it 3-0.

As for Taillon (7-4, 4.11), he continued in his role as the Yankees' best starting pitcher of late. He didn't allow a run in 5 2/3 innings, giving up five hits and two walks with five strikeouts, and is 6-0 with a 2.11 ERA in his last seven starts. He has allowed two or fewer earned runs in six of those outings.

Gallo, batting second and starting in right, received a huge ovation from the sizeable contingent of Yankees fans in attendance — it may well have been a 60-40 split in favor of the road team — but struck out. Aaron Judge, starting in center, singled to keep the inning alive and Rizzo, receiving a similar response as Gallo, walked. Giancarlo Stanton, a Marlin from 2010-17 and starting in leftfield, struck out to end the 31-pitch inning.

Taillon worked — "worked" might be stretching things a bit — a four-pitch leadoff walk (none of the pitches were close) in the fifth, but Gleyber Torres, hitting leadoff, grounded into a 5-4-3 double play. He later was ejected after taking a questionable strike three.

After Rizzo’s blast in the top of the sixth, Taillon quickly retired the first two batters in the bottom half before Aaron Boone double-switched him out of the game, putting Greg Allen in left for Stanton and bringing in righty Jonathan Loaisiga. The reliever walked the first batter he faced, Brian Anderson, and saw second baseman Odor mishandle Jorge Alfaro’s grounder for an error. Bryan De La Cruz then sent a grounder back up the middle that looked as if it would get through for a game-tying single, but Torres made a sliding stop behind second base and, on the ground, flipped the ball accurately to Odor to clip Alfaro at second for the third out.

The Yankees tacked on in the eighth, starting the rally against lefty Richard Bleier, a former Yankee. Bleier hit Aaron Judge on the foot with one out — Judge glared at the pitcher momentarily — and Rizzo lined a single to left. Righty Zach Pop came on to face pinch hitter Gio Urshela, nursing a hamstring issue, and he delivered a single (to protect the hamstring, Nestor Cortes Jr. was inserted to pinch run). Odor followed with a two-run single to make it 3-0.