Yankees not willing to part with shortstop prospect Anthony Volpe

Yankees first-round draft pick Anthony Volpe ponders a

Yankees first-round draft pick Anthony Volpe ponders a question as reporters interview him before a game against the Mets on June 10, 2019. Credit: AP/Kathy Willens

By Erik Boland
BOSTON — The Yankees remain interested in Marlins centerfielder Starling Marte, Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo and, yes, Rockies shortstop Trevor Story.

But, so far, multiple industry sources familiar with the thinking of the three clubs said on Friday, have run into a roadblock when it comes to potentially putting something together.

All three, at this point, would like shortstop prospect Anthony Volpe, drafted out of Delbarton High School in New Jersey, to be a part of any deal.

"In their whole system," one longtime NL talent evaluator said, "Volpe hands-down is their best position player. Right now Cash is telling [teams] he’s unavailable."

The 20-year-old Volpe, hitting .308 with a 1.067 OPS between stints with Low-A Tampa and High-A Hudson Valley, was the Yankees’ first-round pick in 2019 (taken 30th overall).

That, of course, can change as the days tick off the calendar and the July 30 trade deadline draws nearer and the Yankees, as of Friday, still very much in buy-mode.

Among the other top position prospects opposing teams who have been scouting the Yankees’ system in recent weeks seem most interested in are shortstop Oswald Peraza (currently at Double-A Somerset), second baseman/shortstop Ezequiel Duran (High-A Hudson Valley) and shortstop Alexander Vargas (rookie ball).

But, as an AL evaluator assigned to the Yankees’ system put it: "I like those guys and [a few others]. But not for Trevor Story."

Rival scouts have noted the overall depth, especially in the lower levels, of the Yankees system when it comes to middle infielders and arms such as those belonging to Luis Medina (Somerset), Luis Gil (Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre), Alexander Vizcaino (Hudson Valley) and Yoendrys Gomez (Low-A Tampa).

Extra bases

Jonathan Loaisiga and Nestor Cortes Jr., on the COVID-19 IL, were both activated before Friday night’s game. Gio Urshela, also on the COVID-19 IL, is likely to be activated before Sunday’s game, Aaron Boone said. As for the remaining pair on the COVID list, Kyle Higashioka and Aaroh Judge, Boone said they likely will be options for next week’s series in St. Petersburg, Florida against the Rays …Corey Kluber (right shoulder strain), out since May 26, played catch at Fenway Friday afternoon, saying afterward he was "very" confident he would pitch again before the end of the end of the regular season.

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

