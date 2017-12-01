STAMFORD, Connecticut — Brian Cashman said on Friday that he reached out to Alex Rodriguez during the Yankees’ managerial search, but not to see if A-Rod wanted the job.

Cashman said he wanted to pick Rodriguez’s brain on who the next Yankees manager should be but did not think the former slugger was interested in the job himself.

“I reached out to Alex a number of times [and asked] ‘Hey, whaddya got?’” Cashman said. “I looked for a lot of guidance from a lot of people that I have respect for and Alex knows baseball as well as anybody. He certainly connected with me about what his thoughts are and the types of people he thinks we should play on.”

Asked whether Rodriguez was ever a candidate, Cashman said: “He never expressed interest in any way, shape or form. I engaged him. I don’t want to speak for him, but I don’t think he has any interest in that position.”