Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman was suspended three games by Major League Baseball for throwing at Rays hitter Mike Brosseau's head in the ninth inning of Tuesday night's game, the league announced Wednesday afternoon.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone also was suspended for one game as a result of Chapman's actions, and Rays manager Kevin Cash was suspended one game for his ejection and postgame comments. All three also were fined an undisclosed amount.

Boone and Cash will serve their suspensions immediately, meaning they will miss Wednesday night's game. Chapman said during pregame availability that he would appeal his suspension, meaning he will be available for Wednesday night's game.