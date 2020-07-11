Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman tested positive for the coronavirus, manager Aaron Boone said Saturday.

According to Boone, Chapman is displaying mild symptoms. The lefthander won’t be with the team for the foreseeable future, Boone said.

Chapman is at least the third Yankees player to recently test positive ahead of Major League Baseball’s shortened season. Last week, Boone announced positive test results for second baseman DJ LeMahieu and reliever Luis Cessa, both of whom were positive before traveling to New York.