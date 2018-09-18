Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

Aroldis Chapman could be activated Wednesday or Thursday

"Everything went as expected and I feel good," the Yankees closer said.

Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman throws on the field

Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman throws on the field prior to a game against the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Friday.

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
The Yankees got one stalwart back Tuesday in Aaron Judge.

Another could be back as soon as Wednesday.

Closer Aroldis Chapman, on the DL since Aug. 22 with left knee tendinitis, came through a simulated game Monday OK and is likely to be activated “tomorrow or Thursday,” according to Aaron Boone.

“Everything went as expected and I feel good,” Chapman said Tuesday through his translator. “Arm feels great, knee feels great.”

Chapman, 31-for-33 in save chances this season with a 2.11 ERA, had been dealing with tendinitis in the knee most of the season and for the most part it did not impact his performance.

But the lefthander signaled to the Yankees dugout that he needed to come out after throwing six pitches in the 12th inning of a 2-1 victory over the Marlins on Aug. 21. Afterward Chapman used the word “worrisome” to describe what he was feeling.

But an MRI showed just the inflammation and no structural damage and Chapman suffered no setbacks during his rehab.

“I feel really good,” said Chapman, who had two PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injections during his rehab. “Happy to see that I’ve gained the strength back in that knee, which I lost a little bit. So everything that has happened with the rehab work that I’ve done has helped a lot.”

Gardner to the bench?

Andrew McCutchen, primarily a centerfielder in his career with occasional starts in right, started his first career game in left Tuesday, perhaps an indication of what the Yankees will do in the outfield for the postseason. Brett Gardner, hitting .207 with a .286 OBP in the second half, sat Tuesday and it would seem, with the return of RF Aaron Judge, playing time for the 35-year-old Gardner the rest of the way will be sporadic at best. Giancarlo Stanton, the DH Tuesday, is also an option in right.

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

