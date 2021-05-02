While the rest of the Yankees struggled to find their groove earlier in the season, there was one notable exception and was going as strong as he ever was Sunday afternoon.

With a perfect ninth inning in relief of Corey Kluber, Aroldis Chapman notched his sixth save in as many attempts in what has been a month of complete dominance. During that time, he’s used all three of his pitches to great effect, has consistently hit over 100-mph on his fastball and has plowed opposing lineups with clock-like reliability.

"I think my command, my control and mixing my pitches," has been the key, Chapman said Sunday through an interpreter. "Overall [I’m] just commanding the zone and controlling the strikezone has been the key for me."

His fWAR is third on the team, behind Gerrit Cole and Aaron Judge, and his other numbers have been equally impressive: In 10 games, he’s faced 35 batters, and struck out 24, and hasn’t allowed a run.

"He’s definitely makes sure he’s in and around the zone frequently," catcher Kyle Higashioka said. "He’s throwing a ton of strikes and when he’s in the zone it’s kind of, 'Good luck.'"

Urshela at shortstop

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Gio Urshela got his second shot at shortstop this season, taking the place of a resting Gleyber Torres. He had two putouts and Aaron Boone said, in a pinch, he was comfortable using him there in the future and having Tyler Wade come off the bench to substitute as necessary.

"I’m confident if you hit it to him and he’ll make the play," Boone said of Urshela. "I really value what Tyler brings at different points in the game…There’s a real dynamic he brings, that different versatility off the bench, it’s really, really good. I could have started him today, thought about it, but like his role coming off the bench in some targeted situations." Wade was a defensive replacement in the later innings Sunday.

Voit inching back

Luke Voit (knee) is set to begin a rehab assignment at some point this week, Boone said.