After weeks of struggles, the Yankees on Saturday shipped Aroldis Chapman to the 10-day injured list with elbow inflammation – something they believe is not serious but necessitates a few days of no throwing, Aaron Boone said.

Chapman, who had a difficult June and July – his ERA at one point ballooning to 4.71 – had looked better in recent outings, but still not quite like himself. In his last performance Thursday, he came in with a two-run lead and brought the go-ahead run to the plate before earning the save off a long fly ball. He threw 30 pitches then, his longest outing since 2018. Chapman is 5-3 with 23 saves this season, and a 3.63 ERA.

Boone said that the MRI on Chapman’s elbow was "good news," and that the Yankees hope that he can be reinstated when the 10 days are up (he was placed on the IL retroactive to Friday). Boone added that Chapman originally began to feel some discomfort during the Marlins series last week.

The Yankees recalled righty Nick Nelson from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in his stead.

Until then, the ninth inning will be something of a hodgepodge for the Yankees. Jonathan Loaisiga came in in the ninth inning Saturday and held on to the one-run lead, retiring the side in order.

"He’s a really good pitcher and you’ve heard our excitement about him now for the last several years and he’s continued to get a little bit better, a little bit better and this year, he’s broken through and become one of the game’s really good relievers," Boone said of Loaisiga. "He’s huge for us."

The Yankees also have a former closer in Zack Britton, who Boone said he would turn to when possible. Britton had previously pitched in two straight games and was likely unavailable Saturday.

"Britt, Lo [Loaisiga], Greeney [Chad Green], depends on a given night," Boone said of his ninth inning situation. "All guys that I feel great about handling it. [Albert] Abreu closed it out last night. It’s all hands on deck, but obviously Britt has a ton of experience in that, and Lo and Greeney we’ve seen back there now and Lo obviously got it done today, so we’ll mix and match depending on who’s up…Whatever the situation calls for."