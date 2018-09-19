Aroldis Chapman was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list on Wednesday, the Yankees announced.

Chapman has been on the DL since Aug. 22 with left knee tendinitis. He pitched a simulated game Monday and felt OK.

Chapman is 31-for-33 in save chances this season with a 2.11 ERA. He had been dealing with tendinitis in the knee most of the season and for the most part it did not impact his performance. But the lefthander signaled to the Yankees dugout that he needed to come out after throwing six pitches in the 12th inning of a 2-1 victory over the Marlins on Aug. 21. Afterward Chapman used the word “worrisome” to describe what he was feeling.