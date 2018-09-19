Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Morning
72° Good Morning
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees activate Aroldis Chapman from the disabled list

The closer has been out since Aug. 22 since left knee tendinitis.

Aroldis Chapman of the New York Yankees throws

Aroldis Chapman of the New York Yankees throws prior to a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Sep. 14, 2018. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Aroldis Chapman was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list on Wednesday, the Yankees announced.

Chapman has been on the DL since Aug. 22 with left knee tendinitis. He pitched a simulated game Monday and felt OK.

Chapman is 31-for-33 in save chances this season with a 2.11 ERA. He had been dealing with tendinitis in the knee most of the season and for the most part it did not impact his performance. But the lefthander signaled to the Yankees dugout that he needed to come out after throwing six pitches in the 12th inning of a 2-1 victory over the Marlins on Aug. 21. Afterward Chapman used the word “worrisome” to describe what he was feeling.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

New York Sports

Davidson head coach Bob McKillop in the Atlantic 'Treasured memories' for LI's McKillop as CYO honoree
9/18/18: Walker's 3-run homer leads Yanks to win Highlights: Walker's 3-run homer leads Yanks over Red Sox
Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge looks for his pitch Yanks hang on to beat Sox in Judge's return to lineup
Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge flies out during the Lennon: Judge's return makes Yanks more intimidating
Mets pitcher Steven Matz celebrates with Wilmer Flores Matz does it all for Mets
Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor passes during the second Jets wary of Taylor's legs and arm