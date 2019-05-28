TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Evening
SEARCH
65° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Aroldis Chapman 'in a groove' with 12 saves in a row 

Lefty closer not hitting 100 mph as often anymore but his velocity still is tough to catch up with. 

Aroldis Chapman of the Yankees pitches in the

Aroldis Chapman of the Yankees pitches in the ninth inning against the Padres at Yankee Stadium on Monday. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @therealarieber
Print

Sometimes a decrease in a pitcher’s velocity in spring training is telling, as it was for Dellin Betances, who has still not thrown a pitch for the Yankees this season because of a right shoulder impingement.

There was also concern about Aroldis Chapman, who was not lighting up the radar guns as he has in the past in Florida or in the early weeks of the regular season.

But Chapman has been more than OK. The Yankees closer went into Tuesday with 15 saves in 16 opportunities, including his 12th in a row in Monday’s 5-2 victory over the Padres.

Chapman may not hit 105 miles per hour anymore, but the 31-year-old is still averaging 98.2 mph with his fastball, according to Fangraphs.com, which had Chapman at 99.1 with that pitch in 2018.

“The consistency’s been there and the velocity’s been really good,” manager Aaron Boone said. “Anytime we don’t see 100 or 100-plus out of Chapman, it’s a story, which is a little bit funny. If he’s 96, 97, it’s like, ‘Is he OK?’ ''

Chapman went into Tuesday with a 1.66 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings. Opponents were batting .177 against the lefthander. He hasn’t had problems with the sore knee that cost him time last season.

“He’s been really healthy since spring training,” Boone said. “I feel like his work in spring training was really good. I feel like he’s gotten in a groove here lately where his command’s been really good, so he’s been filling up the strike zone pretty well. And the slider – I think we saw it last year become a more important pitch for him – it’s now an absolute factor.”

Paxton ready to go

 As expected, Boone announced that James Paxton (left knee inflammation) will come off the injured list to start against the Padres on Wednesday.

Newsday columnist Anthony Rieber

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Giants cornerback Corey Ballentine stretches during OTAs at Giants rookie on field for first time after shooting
At a media workout on Tuesday, Greenlawn native Chris LI's Algieri wants to 'make a statement' at MSG
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) speaks to the Giants rookie QB Jones already learning from Eli
5/27/19: Bellinger, Hernandez lift Dodgers to win Highlights: Dodgers 9, Mets 5
Stony Brook baseball players and coaches watch at Stony Brook baseball team to face LSU again in NCAAs
Petey LaSalla and Michael Kraus of the Virginia LI's LaSalla scores twice as Virginia wins NCAA title
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search