CLEVELAND — On Thursday night, the Yankees’ offense overcame a subpar outing by Luis Severino, doing so against Cleveland ace Corey Kluber.

Friday night brought another subpar outing, this time by Domingo German. But this time the offense couldn’t bail him out.

Indians rookie righthander Shane Bieber, making his seventh career start, mostly controlled the Yankees for seven innings as the Indians earned a 6-5 victory in front of 35,078 at Progressive Field.

German, who battled command issues throughout, fell behind 4-0 after two innings and was charged with six runs in four innings-plus. He allowed five hits and four walks, striking out six.

Bieber, who made his big-league debut May 31, allowed four runs (three earned) and five hits in seven innings-plus. He allowed three of those runs in the fifth, walked two and struck out six.

Tyler Wade doubled and scored on Brett Gardner’s groundout in the eighth to make it 6-4 and Giancarlo Stanton hit his 23rd homer in the ninth, but after Greg Bird followed with a single, Miguel Andujar hit into a double play.

German (2-5) displayed little command in the bottom of the first, a 27-pitch inning.

He walked Francisco Lindor to start the inning and the shortstop stole second. German then walked Michael Brantley, and a wild pitch — on a curveball that hit several feet short of the plate — put runners on second and third. Jose Ramirez’s grounder to first made it 1-0, but German struck out Edwin Encarnacion and Yonder Alonso.

It got far worse in the second for German. Tyler Naquin singled with one out and Yan Gomes skied an RBI double off the wall in left over the leaping Gardner’s glove. Greg Allen grounded to second for the second out but Lindor walked and Brantley ripped a 0-and-1 changeup into the gap in right-center for a two-run double that made it 4-0.

The Yankees, held to one hit through four innings, rallied in the fifth. Bird, who came in with 10 RBIs in his last three games, led off with a double. Andujar walked on four pitches and Neil Walker lined Bieber’s first pitch off the wall in left for an RBI double that made it 4-1 and put Andujar at third. With Kyle Higashioka at the plate, Bieber’s wild pitch brought in Andujar and moved Walker to third.

Higashioka struck out but Wade cued one down the third-base line for an infield single. Gardner’s sacrifice fly made it 4-3.

German could not keep it there. Brantley led off the bottom half with a single and Ramirez laced a 2-and-2 curveball down the rightfield line for an RBI triple that made it 5-3 and ended German’s night.

Jonathan Holder relieved, walked Encarnacion and allowed a sharp single by Alonso that made it 6-3.

After Wade’s infield single, Bieber retired eight straight before Wade led off the eighth with an opposite-field double down the leftfield line. In came lefty Oliver Perez to face Gardner, and a passed ball put Wade on third. Gardner’s groundout to short made it 6-4.

Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch, but with Stanton on deck, Aaron Hicks struck out and Judge was thrown out stealing second as the original safe call was overturned.

Stanton led off the ninth with a long home run to right-center off Cody Allen, who escaped further trouble for his 19th save.