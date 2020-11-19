Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman’s suspension — stemming from a Sept. 1 incident against the Rays — has been reduced from three games to two after a hearing, a source confirmed to Newsday on Thursday.

That means he will miss Opening Day against the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on April 1 and the second game of the season April 3 against Toronto.

Chapman was punished after "intentionally throwing a pitch at the head area" of Tampa Bay’s Mike Brosseau, as Major League Baseball phrased it when it announced the initial suspension on Sept. 2.

Chapman appealed his punishment, but his appeal was not heard until recently, so he was allowed to pitch for the rest of the regular season and the playoffs.

Chapman's pitch led to some benches-clearing excitement immediately after the game, as well as Rays manager Kevin Cash’s famous thinly veiled threat that he had "a whole damn stable full of guys that throw 98 mph, period."

Cash and Yankees manager Aaron Boone served their related one-game suspensions on Sept. 2.

"There was never any intention to hit anybody," Chapman said at the time through an interpreter. "There’s a lot of back and forth, teams competing for first place. There’s a lot of tenacity between the teams, but it’s understandable when you’re in a race."

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Brosseau exacted revenge far greater than a league-imposed timeout in the postseason. His go-ahead homer off Chapman in the bottom of the eighth inning in Game 5 of the ALDS ended the Yankees’ season.

That was the latest chapter in what has been a heated rivalry of late. The next chapter begins April 9, about a week after Chapman serves his suspension, when the Yankees visit the Rays for their home opener.