HOUSTON — Eventually there will be time for the Yankees to reflect on a season that turned out far better than anticipated.

They’ll reflect on how they soared past the modest expectations set for them in spring training, doing so with contributions from a young core of talent that — in terms of long-term success — has the franchise looking the best it has in a generation.

But that will come later.

The immediate aftertaste is a bitter one for 2017, which ended with a thud Saturday night in a 4-0 loss to the Astros in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series in front of 43,201 roaring fans at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros, who swept the Yankees in four games here and outscored them 15-3 in those games, advanced to the World Series for the second time and the first as a representative of the American League. They’ll play the Dodgers starting Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

The Astros were swept by the White Sox in the 2005 World Series.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The Yankees, who came back from a 0-2 deficit to beat the Indians in the best-of-five Division Series and dropped the first two games in Houston in the ALCS before sweeping three at the Stadium, went quietly Saturday night, accumulating three hits.

The Yankees simply could not solve Astros pitching in the four games at Minute Maid Park, going 20-for-126 (.159) with eight walks and 48 strikeouts. They outscored Houston 19-5 in sweeping three games at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees tattooed Astros righthander Charlie Morton in Game 3 to the tune of seven runs in 3 2⁄3 innings, but the righthander held them to two hits in five innings in Game 7. Lance McCullers Jr., whose father pitched for the Yankees, allowed one hit in the final four innings for the save. The two totaled two walks and 11 strikeouts.

The key sequence in the game might well have been the fifth. With Houston leading 1-0, Greg Bird led off with a scorched double to right, and after Starlin Castro struck out swinging, Aaron Hicks walked on four pitches, the final one a wild pitch that moved Bird to third.

Todd Frazier chopped one to third and Alex Bregman chose to come home, making a perfect throw to Brian McCann to nail Bird, the second time in the series that he was cut down at the plate. Chase Headley grounded to second for the third out, and the Yankees didn’t threaten again.

Yankees videos

Yankees lefthander CC Sabathia, a stalwart this postseason and the stopper of stoppers after losses this season — 10-0 with a 1.69 ERA in 13 starts overall — didn’t have his best stuff but still left after 3 1⁄3 innings trailing only 1-0. Tommy Kahnle, who allowed two hits and struck out nine in six previous scoreless outings in this postseason, allowed three runs in a killer fifth.

After the Yankees went down in order in the top of the fourth, the Astros finally got to Sabathia in the bottom half.

Evan Gattis battled for eight pitches before hammering a hanging 2-and-2 slider over the left-centerfield wall to make it 1-0. After Sabathia walked McCann and Marwin Gonzalez grounded into a 6-4 forceout, Josh Reddick finally got his first hit in the series, a single to left that ended an 0-for-22 stretch. That was all for Sabathia, who was replaced by Kahnle. He induced a double-play ball off the bat of George Springer to end the threat.

With one out in the bottom of the fifth, Jose Altuve lined a 1-and-1 changeup to right, well over Aaron Judge’s head, for his fifth homer of the postseason and a 2-0 lead.

Singles by Carlos Correa and Yuli Gurriel then put runners at first and third with one out. Kahnle struck out Gattis looking but couldn’t get out of it, throwing a 2-and-2 changeup that McCann ripped into the rightfield corner for a two-out, two-run double that made it 4-0.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Sabathia got some defensive help in the second. When Gurriel sliced a 2-and-0 fastball to right, the 6-7 Judge raced back, perfectly timed his jump and snagged the ball as he crashed into the wall, robbing Gurriel of a home run that would have given the Astros the lead.