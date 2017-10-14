Marwin Gonzalez is known for his versatility because he has played every position except pitcher and catcher for the Astros. “He doesn’t just stand there, he plays really good,” teammate and Venezuelan countryman Jose Altuve said, asserting that Gonzalez is “one of the best players in the league.”
On Friday night, Gonzalez showed even more flexibility, handling the dual role of postseason hero and father of a newborn. He made a pivotal play in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series, throwing home from leftfield to retire Greg Bird at the plate. Later, he rushed to the hospital to be with his wife, who gave birth to a son, their third child.
Everyone is fine, manager A.J. Hinch said Saturday morning, and Gonzalez was in the lineup in the afternoon.
