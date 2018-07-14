CLEVELAND — In the long grind of the season, there will be games that seem to pack a year’s worth of odd plays into a single contest.

Saturday night’s game against the Indians was one of those, and it came with the result most important to the Yankees: a victory.

They beat the Indians, 5-4, in front of a sellout crowd of 35,353 at Progressive Field, a night in which the go-ahead run scored on a so-called Little League home run and Aaron Boone was ejected for the second time this season on one of those strange plays.

Austin Romine led off the seventh with a drive to right-center that figured to be a double. Rightfielder Brandon Guyer bobbled the ball for one error, giving Romine a chance to take third. After catching Guyer’s relay, second baseman Erik Gonzalez fired past third as Romine dived in headfirst, with the ball skipping away and taking a spinning hop into the Indians’ dugout as pitcher Mike Clevinger couldn’t corral it. Romine was awarded home and the Yankees had a 5-4 lead.

David Robertson, who came on for CC Sabathia after yet another unusual play led to two runs for the Indians and tied it at 4-4, pitched 1 1⁄3 scoreless innings, striking out three.

Dellin Betances struck out two in a perfect eighth, and Aroldis Chapman, whose left knee tendinitis will keep him off the mound for Tuesday’s All-Star Game but not off the mound for the Yankees, made it 26 saves in 27 chances with a scoreless ninth.

The Yankees took a 3-0 lead three batters into the game as Brett Gardner walked, Aaron Judge singled and Didi Gregorius hit a three-run homer to rightfield. It was his 17th of the season.

Much of the evening’s abnormal activity occurred in the sixth.

Giancarlo Stanton fell in a 0-and-2 hole and swung at Clevinger’s third pitch. Plate umpire Ed Hickox said Stanton swung and missed but Stanton seemed to think, and Boone appeared to agree, that the ball caught the bat as well as his hand, which would have been a foul ball.

Boone, even more animated than when he was ejected May 22 in Texas for arguing balls and strikes, eventually was tossed by first-base umpire Jerry Meals.

With two outs, Greg Bird extended his hitting streak to eight games by lining a 2-and-1 fastball to rightfield for his eighth homer and a 4-2 lead. It gave Bird his 11th RBI in his last five games.

Sabathia struck out Francisco Lindor to start the bottom of the inning, but Tyler Wade couldn’t handle Michael Brantley’s grounder into the shift in short rightfield (the play was scored a hit). Sabathia walked Jose Ramirez, who had hit his 29th homer in the first inning, and Edwin Encarnacion hit a shot to third that Miguel Andujar turned into an impressive 5-3 putout.

The rookie was not as impressive a batter later when Guyer hit a chopper to him. Andujar made a nice backhanded stop but Bird had to come off the bag to catch his throw, which was a bit off the mark. Ramirez never stopped running and when Bird’s throw to the plate came in slightly high — it banged off Romine’s glove — the Indians had produced two runs on what was scored an infield single to tie it at 4.

A frustrated Sabathia walked off having allowed four runs and four hits in 5 2⁄3 innings.