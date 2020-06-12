Yankees first-round pick Austin Wells, questions about his defense aside, sees himself long-term as a catcher.

“I’m a catcher. I want to be a catcher,” Wells said Thursday before quickly adding he’s more than willing to play wherever the Yankees want.

No worries. At the moment, the team sees the 20-year-old Wells, selected 28th overall out of Arizona, behind the plate as well.

“There's a lot of ceiling for growth [defensively] because his mental side is so strong, and he's a good athlete,” Yankees vice president of domestic amateur scouting Damon Oppenheimer said Friday morning via conference call. “And even from talking to the guys that have coached him in college, they know that there's more to be done with him defensively because the coaching just hasn't been the best coaching for him as a catching guy. So, nothing against the guys that have coached him, but we've got guys that are much better at it and that are going to help him move on with the catching really at a quick rate.”

Wells, while drawing some harsh critiques from scouts for his defense, gets raves from those same scouts because of his power bat. The lefty-hitting catcher slashed .353/.462/.552 in 2019, becoming the first Wildcat to be named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year. He was slashing .375/.527/.589 in 15 games this year before the college season was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Yankees already had done extensive work on Wells as they made him a 35th-round pick in the 2018 draft, but the player instead chose to honor his commitment to Arizona.

“It was a pretty happy time for us when he was getting down toward us [at No. 28],” Oppenheimer said. “We think he can be an impactful guy, especially in our stadium. He's a mentally strong kid, so the weight of the pinstripes isn’t going to affect him like some others.”

The Yankees had two other picks in the draft, significantly truncated this season because of the coronavirus – just five rounds compared with the usual 40 rounds (the Yankees were forced to forfeit second- and fifth-round picks after signing free-agent Gerrit Cole).

With their third-round pick (99th overall), the Bombers took Trevor Hauver, a left-handed hitting outfielder out of Arizona State whom the club plans to play in the infield (as he did in high school), likely second and third base, Oppenheimer said.

In the fourth round (129th overall), the Yankees took Beck Way, a 6-4, 200-pound righthander out of Northwest Florida State whose fastball last summer in the Cape Cod League hit 98 mph.

“Even though we’ve only got three guys, we obviously think we did really good with these three guys,” Oppenheimer said.

With more players to come. As part of an earlier agreement reached with the Players Association, starting Sunday at 9 a.m. teams can sign an unlimited number of undrafted players at a maximum of $20,000 per player. The industry expectation is the Yankees will be among the more active teams when that signing period begins.