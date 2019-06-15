A Babe Ruth Yankees jersey believed to be from 1928-30, sold for a record $5,64 million at auction Saturday, according to Hunt Auctions, which conducted the sale Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

Before Saturday, most expensive piece of sports memorabilia on record is a 1920 Ruth jersey that went for just more than $4.4 million in 2012, the auctioneers said.. . “It’s a superlative piece of American history, not just sports history,” David Hunt, president of Hunt Auctions, said at the Stadium on Thursday. “It embodies everything about baseball history, about collecting, iconic people, pop culture, you name it.” The uniform, which was consigned by a collector, is unusual in having the word “YANKEES” across the front, the only era in franchise history in which that word appeared as part of the standard uniform. The Yankees did not start wearing numbers on their backs until 1929.

The name of the buyer has not been announced.