Brandon Drury is easing back into baseball activity and is on a new medication to help manage his debilitating migraines, but the Yankees’ third basemen said Monday that he is still experiencing the blurred vision that he’s grappled with for years — blurred vision that he’s played with, including stepping into the batter’s box when he could not see correctly.

“It’s something I battle pretty much all the time, especially with physical activity,” said Drury, who planned to take batting practice Monday. “It gets worse with activity . . . Honestly, I’m actually excited to figure out what’s going on. I’ve been dealing with this for a while and I want nothing more than to go out there and play baseball with clear vision and a clear head and be able to go help this team win ball games.”

Drury, who left the game on April 6 and has been on the disabled list since, said that doctors ran a battery of tests of him and a migraine specialist put him on an anti-inflammatory medication that should allow the symptoms to abate. He said he’s still waiting to see if the medication takes.

Asked if he ever stepped into the batter’s box with blurred vision, Drury said “all the time.”

“I’m out there and I’ve played through it, I have,” Drury said. “It’s early in the year and I want to get this figured out early.”

Drury hit .267 last year with 13 home runs and 63 RBIs and said he hoped that a solution to his migraines could help him fulfill his potential. Manager Aaron Boone gave pause when asked about the idea of Drury facing pitches with bad vision, but added that this does mean that he might have an untapped up side.

“It’s hard to get in his shoes and know exactly what that feels like or know that, but yeah, I think it’s remarkable that he’s been the player he’s been dealing with that off and on,” Boone said, adding he was encouraged by Drury’s progress. “I think it’s part of the reason that our evaluation of him, when we were set to acquire him was the upside that we see in this guy. It’s because the skillset is really impressive and maybe this explains why he hasn’t been an even better player to this point in his career. Hopefully, we’re getting those answers that we can get rid of this as an issue and maybe allows him to really take off as a player.”