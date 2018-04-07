Brandon Drury on DL with “severe migranes,” blurred vision

Brandon Drury painted a concerning picture.

The third baseman was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday morning with what the Yankees called “severe migraines.”

But the problem appears deeper than that and something that goes back a number of years, which makes it far more worrisome for the Drury and the Yankees.

“My vision’s been very blurry and it’s baseball,” Drury said. “I need have my eyes to be right to play and help this team win games and I just don’t feel like I’ve been close to what I (should be) physically to play this game and help this team win games. So I want to get that fixed up and see what’s going on with my vision.”

Manager Aaron Boone said the 25-year-old Drury, acquired early in spring training from the Diamondbacks to be the club’s starting third baseman, will be evaluated Monday.

“It’s something we’re very concerned about,” Boone said. “It’s something he shared with me that he’s been dealing with for a long time.”

Drury, hitting .217 with a .333 on-base percentage with one homer and four RBI in eight games, said the issue goes back to his time with Arizona, something that didn’t improve once he arrived in spring training with the Yankees. There is no indication the vision issues were something Drury informed the Diamondbacks of during his time there.

“It’s been the same all year, all spring, whether it’s been a good game or bad game, I’ve had it,” Drury said. “I’ve known that my vision was not right and I’ve been battling through it and now I don’t want to play with that, feeling like that. I have to figure out what’s going on.”

Boone said third base/first base prospect Miguel Andujar would take over for Drury as the everyday third baseman.