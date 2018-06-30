Brandon Drury, making his first appearance with the Yankees since April 6 because of a bout of migraines, blurred vision and a loaded major-league roster, started at first base for the first time in his career.

It came in the second game of a three-game series against the rival Red Sox at the Stadium and with Chris Sale on the mound. It wasn’t exactly a breakthrough performance, but it wasn’t all that bad, either, considering the circumstances.

Drury, who was called up from Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre before Friday’s game, struck out in his first two plate appearances but held his own in the field, even making a diving stab and flip to Sonny Gray on Mitch Moreland’s hard ground ball in the bottom of the second inning.

“It’s been good,” Drury said Friday of his adjustment to first base. “Nothing’s easy in this game, but it feels good. I feel comfortable over there.”

Before the game Saturday, manager Aaron Boone said he was confident in Drury’s ability to adapt to an unfamiliar position.

“I look at it as, it is kind of going to be a work in progress for him over there,” Boone said. “Obviously, we feel like athletically, he’s more than capable of handling it, and it’s one of the questions we asked of our player development people down below with Bobby Mitchell. Is he ready for this? Is he ready to handle this? And the answer was, ‘Yes.’ ”

Drury, 25, was acquired in a three-team trade on Feb. 20 to play third base, but Miguel Andujar has effectively locked up the job. Boone said Friday that Drury’s versatility will give him an opportunity to contribute in numerous ways, but the timing of his call-up coincided with Boston’s three lefthanded pitchers scheduled to start over the weekend series.

The lefty swinging Bird played Friday against Eduardo Rodriguez (and hit two home runs), but Boone opted to play Drury against Sale, a potentially tough matchup for Bird. Either could play against David Price on Sunday.

“It was a consideration [to play Bird on Saturday], and I was leaning toward still playing Drury last night when I left,” Boone said. “Then driving in today, I settled on it. There’s still, as we build Greg up, there’ll still be days where I pick spots for him to be down. I thought today against Sale, and that matchup is obviously a difficult one, it felt like a good day for that and a good day to just load up with another good righthanded bat.”

Bird is just 2-for-17 this season against lefthanded pitching, while Drury entered play with a career slash line of .276/.311/.468 in 293 at-bats against southpaws.