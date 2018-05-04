Brandon Drury’s rehab assignment will continue with Double-A Trenton after he batted .385 in eight games over 10 days with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the move allows Drury to work more closely with Dr. Gil Chimes, the team’s consulting sports medicine chiropractor. “It’s helping him to get over the hump,” Boone said. “Every couple of days, we’ll evaluate the situation and see where we are roster-wise.”

Drury is not likely to be activated off the 10-day disabled list during the three-game series with the Indians that opened Friday night at Yankee Stadium. Boone acknowledged that the strong play of several infielders, most notably third baseman Miguel Andujar, has made finding Drury a roster spot a “complicated situation” but also has provided more time to clear up Drury’s issues, which include blurry vision.

“It’s us wanting to get it put behind us as best we can and get him to where he’s in a good place, day in and day out,” Boone said.

Extra bases

Jordan Montgomery (left elbow strain), who is expected to miss six to eight weeks, is relieved that he did not suffer a worse injury. “Hopefully it’s only a month and a half,” he said. “It’s disappointing because I was throwing the ball so well . . . ” Tommy Kahnle (right shoulder tendinitis), who began throwing earlier this week, is expected to start throwing off a mound next week. Boone said he could be activated in the “couple-of-week range.” Adam Warren (back strain) resumed throwing on Thursday and again played catch on Friday . . . As the Yankees celebrated Star Wars Night on May 4 — May Fourth be with you — Boone said his favorite moment was the trash compactor scene from Episode IV — A New Hope. Or, as he called it, “The original first one.”