HOUSTON — An under-the-radar play in the Yankees’ 2-1 loss to the Astros in ALCS Game 2 on Saturday occurred when Brett Gardner made the third out of the third inning at third base with Aaron Judge on deck.

Gardner yanked a pitch from Justin Verlander down the rightfield line into the corner and followed the direction of third- base coach Joe Espada, who waved him on to third.

Gardner slid in headfirst and initially was called safe, but a replay review reversed the call. The replay clearly showed that after a perfect relay throw from Carlos Correa, third baseman Alex Bregman tagged Gardner before he touched the base.

“In hindsight, we probably should have held him up, but it’s a split-second decision on Joe’s part,” Girardi said. “I don’t have a [problem]. Joe’s a really good third-base coach and it happens. It was a perfect relay.”

Gardner said the way he cut the bag at second was the difference. “That was a mistake,” he said. “I didn’t get around second real good. I didn’t hit it like I normally do and push off the inside of the bag and make a sharp turn. I didn’t get there quite as quick as Joe probably thought I was going to do. Unfortunately, that split-second cost us. I should have made it.”