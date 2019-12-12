SAN DIEGO – The Yankees left the annual winter meetings having crossed two significant items off their offseason to-do list.

One, obviously, outshined the other.

Two days after reaching an agreement with ace righthander Gerrit Cole on a record-setting contract for a pitcher – a nine-year, $324 million deal – the Yankees agreed to terms with outfielder Brett Gardner on a one-year, $10 million contract with a team option for $10 million in 2021, a source confirmed. The 36-year-old is guaranteed to make $12.5 million as there is a $2.5 million buyout included in the 2021 option.

Neither the Cole nor the Gardner contracts will become official until the players pass their physicals. Cole, 29, arrived in New York on Wednesday and an introductory press conference is expected early next week at the Stadium.

“We feel good,” assistant GM Michael Fishman said after Thursday morning’s Rule 5 draft brought a close to the winter meetings (GM Brian Cashman departed San Diego in the early morning hours). “We came into the offseason in a pretty good spot with the roster and had some good conversations and progress on a number of things here, so [we] feel like we’re in a good position heading into the rest of the offseason.”

Cashman did not speak in specific terms on Wednesday regarding Cole because the contract was not yet official, and Fishman did the same with Gardner on Thursday. But he still provided insight into the club’s desire to bring the 36-year-old outfielder back.

“He’s significant in so many ways,” Fishman said. “He’s been on the team longer than anyone else and the constant that he is means a lot to the organization as well as the production on the field. He’s coming off one of his best seasons. Not just the additional power he had last year but the continued excellent defense that he’s displayed throughout his career. He’s a big part of our team.”

Gardner, who turns 37 on Aug. 24, was a third-round pick of the Yankees in 2005. Last season was among Gardner’s best, as Fishman said. Expected before the year to be a reserve, Gardner ended up playing 141 games because of the onslaught of injuries — and he produced, hitting .251 but with 28 homers and an .829 OPS, both career highs. He’ll likely be the primary centerfielder for at least the first two months of the season – and maybe a bit more – as Aaron Hicks recovers from offseason Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Additionally, the fiery Gardner has long been a respected clubhouse leader, a department that took a hit this winter with the retirement of CC Sabathia and Didi Gregorius signing a free-agent deal with the Phillies.

“He’s well-loved by all of his teammates,” Fishman said. “It means something, what he’s been throughout his time with us. The passion, it’s a part of who he is and what he brings to the team.”

What is left to bring to the team?

Cole give the Yankees the true ace they’ve been searching for, and what lines up behind him looks pretty good – James Paxton, Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka and J.A. Happ. The latter and his $17 million salary stillcould be moved to help bring the Yankees under the third and highest luxury tax threshold of $248 million, but as the meetings closed nothing seemed imminent.

With Austin Romine reportedly close to a deal with the Tigers, Fishman said the Yankees are comfortable with Kyle Higashioka as Gary Sanchez’s backup – the analytics department has long been a fan of Higashioka – but the team has expressed an interest in Martin Maldonado, Cole’s de facto personal catcher with the Astros.

“I would say there aren’t necessarily weak spots on the roster, but there’s always room for improvement,” Fishman said of speculation that the Yankees’ offseason heaving lifting is done. “And that can be on the pitching side, the position player side, the bench side. There’s always ways to improve the roster and it’s our job to constantly explore.”