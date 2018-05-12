Even in Brett Gardner’s own perfect world, he doesn’t make the throw he did to save the game on Saturday.

In that world, Gardner explained, he would have deferred to centerfielder Aaron Hicks, who has the better arm. “That was one off the bat that I wanted Hicks to take,” Gardner said. “But we were actually playing 20, 25 feet oppo, the other way, so Hicks was over in the right-center gap . . . I guess it worked out.”

It certainly did. With the bases loaded, one out and the scored tied at 6-6 in the ninth inning, A’s pinch hitter Jonathan Lucroy hit a fly ball to fairly shallow leftfield. The lead runner, Matt Olson, tagged up, and Gardner — who caught the ball while moving forward and had momentum on his side — threw a one-hopper to Gary Sanchez, who applied the tag.

Olson was called safe, but after Aaron Boone challenged the call, it was reversed, as Sanchez just barely grazed Olson as he slid past him. The Yankees eventually won, 7-6, in 11 innings.

Gardner said that at first, he thought there was no way Olson was out. Boone said there was no way Olson was safe. Olson? He’s not sure.

“I didn’t feel myself get tagged,” he said. “But, I mean, they’re professionals looking at it, I trust it. I did get tagged. I don’t know, I think they have extra slo-mo. It’s hard to tell on the replay that I looked at. If [Sanchez] got anything, it was just barely [on] the jersey.’’

Brighter days for Drury

Boone confirmed that Brandon Drury (migraines, blurred vision) is experimenting with yellow-tinted glasses to increase brightness during night games and help mitigate some of his symptoms. Drury first used the glasses in the second game of a doubleheader during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday and went 1-for-2 with a grand slam. “Hopefully it’s something that kind of aids him or helps him along,” Boone said, adding that he hopes the actual treatment he’s undergoing is “more of a long-term solution.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sheffield on the DL

Yankees top pitching prospect Justus Sheffield was placed on the seven-day disabled list after being pulled early from a Scranton/Wilkes-Barre game Friday with shoulder stiffness.

With Steven Marcus