Time has eroded some of the details in Brett Gardner’s mind.

But not all of them. And certainly not the most important ones.

The biggest thrill of Gardner’s major-league career, which is about to enter season No. 13?

That’s easy, and back in spring training — in the weeks before COVID-19 become a part of everyone’s everyday life — Gardner, 36, immediately transported himself back to his 26-year-old self. Back to a crisp 47-degree night in the Bronx, Nov. 4, 2009, and an overflow, electric Stadium crowd of 50,315 crackling with excitement.

“That last out of the World Series,” said Gardner, the longest-tenured Yankee, having been drafted into the organization in 2005.

Gardner, who started in center that night, ran through the play-by-play of the game’s final at-bat — Mariano Rivera on the mound, Shane Victorino at the plate, a chopper to Robinson Cano at second and a short toss to Mark Teixeira at first for the out that secured a 7-3 victory and the franchise’s 27th, and most recent, World Series title.

“Mariano pitching to Shane Victorino, ground ball to Robbie, over to Tex and I felt pretty good about it,” Gardner said with a smile. “Felt pretty good about who was on the mound and who it was hit to.”

Gardner debuted with the Yankees in 2008 and experienced his first full season a year later, playing on a star-studded roster that included Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Teixeira, Jorge Posada, Johnny Damon, CC Sabathia, Andy Pettitte, Hideki Matsui and Rivera.

It goes without saying that there’s no chance Gardner would have predicted that would be his only World Series appearance to date, making it that much more special.

“I’ve been around a while and those moments are what you play for,” he said. “That’s why I’m back here playing still at almost 37 years old. Obviously, I love the game and enjoy what I do, but all the work that we put in, all the time we spend away from our families, and now it’s 15 years for me, that’s what it’s all about. Chasing that dream and trying to get back to that point, trying to get back to the top of the mountain.”

That desire for one more chance at a World Series was a contributing factor in Gardner’s decision to show up for Spring Training II and the 60-game regular season.

“I am personally 100% committed,” said Gardner, expected to be the starter in leftfield on Opening Day on Thursday in Washington. “I don’t think that I would be here if I wasn’t. Obviously, that’s a conversation that I’ve had with my wife and with my family [Gardner has two small children] over the last few weeks and months through all this, and I think that, obviously, me being here kind of speaks for itself and that I’m committed to doing everything I can and doing my part and try to make this work.”

Expected to be primarily a reserve in 2019, Gardner, long a respected clubhouse voice, ended up playing 141 games because of the onslaught of injuries the Yankees sustained. He had 28 homers, 74 RBIs and an .829 OPS, all career highs.

That, along with Aaron Hicks undergoing Tommy John surgery right after the season ended, made bringing back Gardner a priority, and he ended up agreeing to a one-year, $10 million contract with a team option for $10 million in 2021. Gardner is guaranteed to make $12.5 million as a $2.5 million buyout is included in the 2021 option.

Aaron Boone replaced Joe Girardi before the 2018 season, and it did not take him long to become a fan of Gardner, whom the manager often has called “the heartbeat” of the club.

“He’s still super-athletic, still a great two-way player,” Boone said. “One of our true leaders.”