Aaron Boone called Brett Gardner “one of the heartbeats of our club” – the thing that thumps beneath the surface and keeps things going – and in a lot of ways, that’s proving to be true.

Sure, the numbers haven’t been too pretty –Gardner's 1-for-2 yesterday brought his average to .240, his high-water mark this season – but it’s become increasingly obvious that when Gardner has a good day, the Yankees do, too. Monday, during their 5-2 win over the Padres, it manifested as a two-run, go-ahead blast in the second inning, his eighth homer of the season.

It was his fifth go-ahead home run this year – four of which have come when the Yankees were trailing. Since 2017, the Yankees are 30-6 on days he homers, according to the team.

“He’s one of the tone setters, the heartbeat of our club,” Boone said. “Certainly, one of our leaders and one of our voices, and he’s been a really good player for a long time and remains that way.”

He also appears to be heating up.

He smacked the first pitch he saw from Matt Strahm – an 89-mph fastball – to the short porch in right to give the Yankees the 3-2 lead. And though it was the quintessential Yankee Stadium home run – it snuck in right inside the rightfield foul pole – it still counted all the same, Gardner said.

“The stadium has been the same size for a little while and they got 27 outs and we do, too,” he said. “We only had 24. Every field we go to, the dimensions are different, so same for both sides.”

It was his first homer off a lefty since Aug. 10, 2018, and coming into this game, he was 5-for-33 against lefthanders this season. There was little to no thought of holding him from the lineup, though, Boone said, because Gardner got a day off Sunday, and could even face another lefty or more this week, starting Tuesday with San Diego's Eric Lauer.

It was a “pretty easy decision” to slot him into that nine-hole, Boone said, and one that immediately paid off.

“I think we played a good game all around,” Gardner said. “It’s great to be back home. We obviously love to play back home … Great to hopefully get a new winning streak started today.”

In his last nine games, Gardner is 14-for-30 with two homers, four doubles, a triple and five RBIs. Not including a pinch-hit appearance Sunday, he's had a hit in eight consecutive starts. This was the start of a seven-game homestand and that, too, is good news for the outfielder, who has seven home runs and 17 of his 20 RBIs at Yankee Stadium.

Gardner, 35, has been a Yankee for 12 seasons, one more than CC Sabathia.

“He’s tough,” Boone said. “He brings it every day. There’s a blue collar to what he does. Even when you get him out, you never worry about him [being] completely hooked up and locked in. And it’s been good to see him this year not only hit the ball out of the ballpark some, but some big ones.”