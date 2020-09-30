CLEVELAND – Before the start of this wild-card series, Aaron Boone said his most difficult decision for his Game 1 lineup was choosing veteran Brett Gardner over fan-favorite Clint Frazier.

The manager made the same choice for Wednesday night’s Game 2 and it sounded like it wasn’t nearly as tough, even with his continued confidence in Frazier.

"Yeah, I wanted him back in there tonight," Boone said Wednesday afternoon of Gardner, who went 3-for-5 with a homer in the Yankees’ 12-3 victory over Cleveland in Game 1 of the best-of-three set. "Especially after continuing to build on what’s been a really strong finish."

Gardner, though he finished the season hitting .223 with a .354 on-base percentage, was hot at year’s end, hitting .385 (10-for-26) with a .500 OBP over his last nine games.

The 26-year-old Frazier, by comparison, was hot most of year but slumped down the stretch, ending the season in a 1-for-20 funk that left him with a .267 season average (though a still very respectable .905 OPS).

"The thing that makes it difficult is the confidence I also have in Clint. And Mike Tauchman, for that matter," Boone said. "So, yeah, I think definitely the right thing is to get him [Gardner] back in there and hopefully build on a big first night."

It’ll be Happ

Boone reiterated that, if there is a deciding Game 3 here Thursday, it will likely be started by J.A. Happ. The 37-year-old lefthander, in the final year of his contract, finished the season 2-2 with a 3.47 ERA in nine starts, including 1-1 with a 2.22 ERA over his last four starts.

More impressive numbers for Cole

With his 13 strikeouts in Game 1 of this series and his 15 strikeouts in Game 2 of the 2019 ALDS vs. Tampa Bay (when he was with Houston), Gerrit Cole became the second pitcher in MLB history to record at least 13 strikeouts in two postseason games. Bob Gibson, who struck out 13 in Game 5 of the 1964 World Series against the Yankees and punched out 17 in Game 1 of the 1968 World Series vs. Detroit, is the other.