Yankees GM Brian Cashman wants 'hopefully 10 more' years with Aaron Boone

Brian Cashman, left, general manager of the New

Brian Cashman, left, general manager of the New York Yankees, talks with manager Aaron Boone prior to a spring training game against the Washington Nationals on March 12, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
If you have any questions about Aaron Boone’s job security, perhaps a one-off, under-duress comment from Brian Cashman will offer an answer.

The Yankees’ general manager rappelled down the side of a 22-story building in Stamford, Connecticut, — his annual tradition — Friday morning. The Yankees’ manager was with him. So was Will Cain, a personality from Fox News, which broadcast the feat live.

Cain inquired: Will Boone’s participation help him get a contract extension?

"I’ve had three managers," Cashman said, huffing and puffing and holding on for dear life, Boone dangling next to him. "Ten [years] with Joe Torre, 10 with [Joe] Girardi and hopefully 10 more with Boone."

Cashman’s hiring of Boone, who replaced Girardi, became official three years ago Friday. The Yankees have a 236-148 record since but have fallen short every October, losing in the ALDS in 2018, ALCS in 2019 and ALDS again in 2020.

In their last year under Girardi, the Yankees made it to within a win of the World Series, dropping Game 7 of the ALCS to the Astros. That title has since been tainted by Houston's sign-stealing scandal.

Boone’s contract is up after the 2021 season. The Yankees picked up the team option on his deal for next year.

"Aaron Boone is a good baseball man. He's a good leader," managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner said on ESPN Radio in October. "He has the respect of the players. Aaron Boone will be back next year. That's just a fact."

