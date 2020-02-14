Yankees GM Brian Cashman: Astros' sign-stealing 'definitely' affected the game

TAMPA, Fla. – Brian Cashman, like his owner last week and many of his players this week, expressed a desire to “move on” and focus on the 2020 season.

But the Yankees GM, like Hal Steinbrenner and the players who have addressed it, also didn’t equivocate on the ramifications of the Astros’ illegal-sign stealing and, specifically, the impact it might have had on the 2017 ALCS, which the Bombers lost to the Astros in seven games.

“I definitely think it had an effect on things, without question,” Cashman said Friday afternoon. “Certainly, the Houston Astros were dealing with a distinct advantage more so than their opponents. That’s a fact. I don’t think anyone can disagree with that, even though they may try.”

The last comment was obviously a reference to the Astros’ news conference Thursday, particularly the assertion by owner Jim Crane who said sign-stealing “didn't impact the game,” a comment almost universally panned across the sport.

Cashman declined to say outright he believed the Astros weren’t engaged in any illegal sign-stealing activities during last year’s ALCS, won by Houston in six games. The Yankees did file a complaint with Major League Baseball after Game 1 of the series, something they had done regarding the Astros previously.

“That was a very public story and we had our conversations [with MLB], but I’ll just keep it private,” Cashman said. “Again, I think at this stage, for the best for our industry, I’ll acknowledge that we had many conversations with Major League Baseball over the last number of years about suspicions. But having suspicions and being able to prove them are two different things.”

Cashman added later: “I do believe over the course of time…this is a warning to anybody that’s doing anything in any arena that’s wrong, that the truth usually comes out. So you have to keep that wrong. If people are doing stuff that are wrong or against the rules, there are no secrets. It usually comes out, that story does get told. And that’s the warning sign for people who make those choices. There’s big prices to be paid for it."