Connecticut police release video of Yankees GM Brian Cashman being stopped at gunpoint

Yankees GM Brian Cashman on the first day

Yankees GM Brian Cashman on the first day of full squad workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Feb. 19, 2019 Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By The Associated Press
DARIEN, Conn. — Police in Connecticut have released body-camera footage showing officers in Darien stopping New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman at gunpoint.

Cashman later praised police for their professionalism during the encounter, which happened on Aug. 9 as police responded to a report of a man with a gun inside a Jeep.

Cashman's Jeep had been stolen recently in nearby Norwalk, and police pulled him over when a check showed it on a list of stolen vehicles.

The 52-year-old baseball executive is seen on the video obeying orders to get out of his vehicle, putting his hands up and backing toward the officers.

Police soon recognized him, confirmed he owned the Jeep and allow him to go on his way.

Cashman said he was headed back to the Norwalk police department to show them some potential evidence, including a water bottle that he found in the Jeep after it was recovered.

