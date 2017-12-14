LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Brian Cashman left the winter meetings early Thursday morning, departing even before the 9 a.m. start of the Rule 5 Draft, the de facto end of the annual meetings.

It was a quiet finish for the Yankees general manager after a raucous start to the week, one that kicked off with the Giancarlo Stanton trade becoming official Monday and a Tuesday deal involving Chase Headley being sent to the Padres that freed up some $13 million on the payroll.

The lack of activity at week’s end should be read as lack of activity.

“We’re full frontal attack on all fronts,” Cashman said Wednesday night. “Obviously we need to address some things, but patience is a virtue. We’ll see if something can get settled between now and [Thursday morning], but, really, we have between now and spring training.”

The club’s top priority is acquiring a starting pitcher, or perhaps two, with free agent CC Sabathia near or at the top of the list. But the Yankees, still determined to bring payroll under the $197 million luxury tax threshold, have company in their pursuit of Sabathia, with the Angels and Blue Jays among the teams who met with representatives of the lefthander this week. It remains to be seen whether Sabathia, who signed with the Yankees before the 2009 season and has established roots in the area, is using those meetings as a way to leverage a better deal from the Bombers.

Cashman, with a bevy of desired prospects in his farm system, spent part of his week here engaged on the trade front too, checking with teams with starters available such as the Tigers (Michael Fulmer), Pirates (Gerrit Cole), Royals (Danny Duffy) and Diamondbacks (Patrick Corbin and Zack Greinke).

But those prices, in terms of prospects clubs want back, are high, at least at this point in the winter, the reason Cashman isn’t in a rush.

“It’s hard to find a match,” he said.

With Headley and Starlin Castro, part of the Stanton trade with Florida, gone, Cashman is also poking around infield options. The Yankees like Todd Frazier, who fit in well after being brought over from the White Sox at the deadline, but the cost could be prohibitive.

It’s not impossible the club goes into the spring planning to have two of their top prospects, Gleyber Torres and Miguel Andujar, battle it out for the starting job at third, though it still seems likely a veteran infielder of some kind is brought aboard.

The Bombers have stayed in the loop with the Orioles on star third baseman Manny Machado, but that remains a slim-and-none proposition.

Torres, along with Tyler Wade and fast-rising prospect Thairo Estrada, could be considerations at second.

“I’m still circling,” Cashman said, using an airplane analogy on any more moves coming this winter. “It might take some time [but] I’ve got some gas in the tank. I might be circling for a while, but I’ll be able to land the plane at some point.”

Yankees lose six

Cashman expected to take a hit in the Rule 5 Draft and was not wrong as six players were plucked from the Yankees’ system. In the first round of the Major League phase, righthanded pitcher Anyelo Gomez was taken by Atlanta, lefthanded pitcher Nestor Cortes was selected by Baltimore and first baseman Mike Ford was taken by Seattle. They lost righthanded pitcher Jose Mesa to the Orioles in the third round of the Major League phase, righthanded pitcher Yancarlos Baez to the Twins in the first round of the Triple-A phase and catcher Sharif Othman to the Marlins in the second round of the Triple-A phase. The Yankees made one pick, selecting outfielder Junior Soto from Cleveland in the first round of the Triple-A phase. Any player not on a club’s 40-man roster is eligible to be picked in the draft.