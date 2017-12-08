Yanks, Cashman close to new, five-year deal

Earlier this week, as he prepared to introduce new manager Aaron Boone, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman spoke often about stability. He noted a once-unthinkable fact during the George Steinbrenner area.

Though Cashman has served as GM since 1998, the Yankees have had only three managers in that same period. And now, it’s even clearer that Cashman himself isn’t leaving the Bronx anytime soon.

Cashman is finalizing a new five-year contract extension worth $25 million, according to multiple reports. The deal is a healthy raise for the 50-year-old executive whose last contract was a three-year pact worth $9 million.

The commitment comes after a season in which the Yankees won 91 games, came within one victory of reaching their first World Series since 2009, and Cashman was named Baseball America’s Executive of the Year.

Cashman oversaw a seismic shift with the Yankees placing more of an emphasis on retaining their own homegrown talent, breaking free of their tendency to use them as trade chips and raid free agency.

Instead, anchored by homegrown stars Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez and Luis Severino, the Yankees have positioned themselves for another run of prosperity. In addition, the farm system is still considered one of the best in baseball.

Cashman is one of the longest-tenured general managers in baseball. Only Brian Sabean (Giants) and Billy Beane (Athletics) have been at the helm of their respective clubs’ front offices for longer.

The Yankees have missed the playoffs just four times during Cashman’s tenure while the franchise has yet to having a losing season in that time. Under Cashman, the Yankees won the World Series in 1998, 1999, 2000 and 2009.