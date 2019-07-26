TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees GM Brian Cashman: Prices are still too high for starter or reliever

Yankees GM Brian Cashman attends a press conference

Yankees GM Brian Cashman attends a press conference on Jan. 23, 2019. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Print

BOSTON — Nearly a month ago, Brian Cashman was in the early stages of trying to upgrade the Yankees’ pitching staff.

The prices, he said then, were exorbitant.

Less than a week before Wednesday’s trade deadline, that hasn’t changed.

“Haven’t done anything, so that’d be pretty reflective of prices haven’t matched up for us,” he said before Friday night’s game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Cashman reiterated what he said before the June 30 game in London — that he would like to add a starter and a reliever.

“I’d certainly like to reinforce our club and add to it if possible, but again, the circumstances, our conversations with opposing teams, have to match up, and so far that hasn’t happened,” he said.

He said the performance of the rotation the last time through — “it’s a bad stretch, clearly,” he said — hasn't increased his sense of urgency to make a move. “We’ve entered this process and the deadline with a pretty good feel of what we’d like to do, what we’re willing to pay for it and also having the built-in discipline of walking away if we don’t find the right matches under those circumstances,” he said. “And that’s regardless of what’s happened the last week.”

With numerous teams in search of pitching, the prices don’t figure to come down too dramatically before Wednesday’s 4 p.m. deadline, although expectations in the industry are for a flurry of moves in the final 24 to 48 hours. It remains a seller’s market, with selling teams looking to exact a pound of flesh or more.

An example: When the Yankees inquired about Tigers lefthander Matthew Boyd a couple of weeks ago, Detroit asked for Gleyber Torres.

“We’re definitely going to continue to look, whether it’s pen or rotation, and if we can [make a move], great,” Cashman said. “And if we can’t, then we’ll go with what we’ve got.”

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

